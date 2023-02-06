Tanzania: Project to Empower Vulnerable Women to Market Goods Online

5 February 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

OVER 60 vulnerable women entrepreneurs from different wards in the city are set to benefit from a project aimed at empowering them to find markets for their products through online platforms.

The 12-month project dubbed 'She goes Digital', is run by a

Non-governmental Orgasation called Ladies Joint Forum (LJF).

Speaking with journalists in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, organisation's Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Miriam Dominick said the project aimed at addressing unemployment challenges facing women as well as increasing chances of getting opportunities digitally.

She said the main objective of the project is to increase accessibility to socio-economic opportunities for vulnerable women and girls.

"The main targets are women who dropped out of schools and live in hardship," Ms Dominick said.

She said through the project they look forward to improving the representation of women and girls in digital economic opportunities.

The Executive Director of the LJF, Ms Francisca Mboya, said for the past three years since the establishment of the organisation, they have achieved to carry out various projects including empowering women to make soap and detergent, sanitary towels and others.

The Dar es Salaam City Council Community Development Officer Mwanaisha Ally, said the government would continue to cooperate with all organisations that implement programmes for bringing development to the country.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.