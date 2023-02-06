East Africa: EAC to Relaunch Nyerere Centre for Peace Research

Arusha — THE East African Community (EAC) will today re-launch the Nyerere Centre for Peace Research at its headquarters here in Arusha.

The overall objective of the Centre is to provide the EAC with relevant and timely research, training and information that contribute to deepening and widening of integration in areas of peace and security, good governance and foreign policy coordination.

It embraces Tanzania's late President Nyerere's vision of a prosperous East Africa built on tenets of peace, freedom and democratic transformation, and as such, provides a resource centre where members of the Community can meet to discuss relevant issues, share information and effect peaceful change.

Such work helps to identify the EAC as a leader in Peace Research and Education.

The centre envisions to be a centre of excellence that conducts cutting edge research on peace and security, good governance and common foreign policy pursuits that enhances regional integration and development.

The EAC is committed to enhancing peace and security, good governance and joint common foreign policy pursuits in order to promote regional integration and development.

The commitment is enshrined in Article 6 of the EAC Treaty that lays emphasis on peaceful co-existence and good neighbourliness, peaceful settlement of disputes, mutual trust, good governance and democracy.

Further, Article 124 of the Treaty underscores peace and security as pre-requisites to social and economic development within the Community and vital to the achievement of the objectives of the Community.

During his political career, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere grew to become one of the most respected and beloved African leaders through his message of peace, unity and liberation for the African people.

He was instrumental in the creation of the Organisation of the African Unity (OAU) and acted as the keystone of several liberation movements across the continent as well as the union between Zanzibar and Tanganyika to form the United Republic of Tanzania.