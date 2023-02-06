Tanzania: Real Estate Firm Initiates Women Skills Development Programme

CPS Fumba Town Zanzibar, a real estate developer, has unveiled Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme that offers practical learning, skills and career development opportunities to female engineers.

The female STEM support programme targets female graduate interns and aims to close the gender gap in science subjects.

This programme was initiated by Ms Mary Kimonge, the CPS surveyor through the leapers' talent support programme of CPS.

"The purpose of this programme is to provide a platform to nurture and empower female graduates to achieve higher female representation in the engineering industry," Ms Katrin Dietzold, Chief Operations Officer at CPS, said.

When welcoming the first batch of four graduate interns from the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) and Ardhi University, Ms Dietzold said that Fumba Town offers unique, practical learning opportunities for female engineering and architecture graduates.

The four graduate interns are architecture student Emellda Mkarios Mashell (25) and engineering graduates Doreen Damian Saru, Sultana Mohammed Nassor and Debora Erick Baruta, all aged 24 years.

"There is a lot of development and construction work at Fumba Town. Our interns will therefore get ample opportunity to receive high-level and practical skills in their chosen career fields," she said.

In addition, they have sold over 1,000 residential homes, and look forward to receiving more residents as more units get handed over to their owners, and hence town grows.

"We already have over 350 individuals and family residents living permanently in Fumba Town and enjoying all the special services provided here," she said.

The Coordinator and initiator of the Female STEM support program, CPS Surveyor - Mary Kimonge, said that CPS believes in empowering and sustainably developing communities by providing a platform for skills and career development for youth.

"The Fumba town project has also been a big boon to the country's economic development, pumping over 60 million US dollars into the economy and offering building and service contracts to local companies, which in turn offer jobs to hundreds of residents living around the project," she added.

Fumba town is East Africa's first eco-city that offers ultra-modern residential and holiday homes for any budget and style.

The seaside development is master-planned across 150 acres. It offers state-of-the-art residential and commercial spaces in a sustainable environment with permaculture landscaping, 94 per cent waste recycling, incredible service packages and 24/7 security.

With the Burj Zanzibar - an architectural landmark and the world's tallest timber apartment structure -, Fumba town offers distinct, beautiful living options with sophisticated layouts that are trendy, practical, functional and elegant.