Tunisia: Investment Intentions in Services Up 2.7 Percent (Apii)

Tunis/Tunisia — Reported investments in service activities increased by 2.7% in 2022 (1046.2 million dinars against 1018.2 million dinars in 2021), according to the economic situation newsletter published by the Agency for the Promotion of Industry and Innovation (APII).

The number of reported projects rose from 8,616 to 9,254 in 2022, an increase of 7.4%. The number of jobs to be created reached 30,260 against 29,656 in 2021, up 2%.

Yet, reported investment in totally exporting service activities fell by 6.9%, with an amount of 109.8 MD, against 117.9 MD during the same period of 2021.

Reported investments with foreign shareholding in service activities in 2022 represent only 11% of the total investments reported. These investments grew from 75.7 MD in 2021 to 122.6 MD in 2022, UP 62%.

The number of projects with foreign shareholding increased by 25.6%, from 960 in 2021 to 1,206 in the same period of 2022. Likewise, jobs to be created grew by 23.2 %.

Investment intentions by Tunisians in services grew 5.1% in the number of projects and decreased by 2% in terms of investment and jobs to be generated.

Regarding manufacturing-related services, the reported investments, which represent 32.9% of the total investments reported in the service activities, declined by 4.7%, from 361.0 MD in 2021, to 344.0 MD in 2022.

The number of industry-related projects went down 0.4%, from 5,962 to 5,940 in 2022, and the number of related jobs increased from 15,512 in 2021 to 15,621 in 2022, up 0.7%.