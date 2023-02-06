Rwanda: Passy Kizito On Going Solo, New Career Aspirations

When Rwandans first heard of Pascal Kizito, commonly known as Paccy (Kipa) was when a boy band named TNP emerged in 2010. The group started with three members Tracy, Nicholas and Passy, their names making up the acronym TNP.

The group joined other groups on the local music scene like Urban Boys, Dream Boys and Just family that were big names at that time. Shortly after, Nicholas parted ways with the group and went into playing soccer fulltime, leaving Tracy and Passy in the music business. The duo produced great songs including 'Kamucerenge', 'Inamayanyu', 'Ndamubonye', 'Kubwinshi' and 'Ndamburiraho ibiganza' featuring Knowless which they did in 2012.

In 2017, the band decided to call time on their career as a group and took different paths to focus on personal projects, including completing their studies for Passy who was doing Mass Communication at Mount Kenya University while Tracy pursued deejaying in Kampala.

After graduation, he embarked on his solo career with a collabo alongside Knowless Butera dubbed 'Mbaye Wowe' that instantly got many likes making it a great start for a solo artiste. The song was also nominated for the High People contest as the best Rwandan song of the year and won the award against songs of Meddy, The Ben, late Buravan, Bruce Melodie and Charly and Nina.

Coming back as he strived to remain in the limelight, he released a couple of songs including 'Sante', 'Molo' and 'Basi Sori' however the singer says it was not easy at all especially when the pandemic happened while he was trying to make a name for himself as a solo artiste.

The singer shared that 'Molo', 'Mbaye Wowe' and 'Basi Sori' were his mega hits that boosted his fan base, having a huge impact on his music career.

Career aspirations

"Putting my solo career on track was not that easy at all, it required a lot of effort and understanding the fact that I had to forget about all I did in the band and start over. I believe in the process, based on what I do today, which is giving my fans quality music that they can still listen to as years goes by," he said.

'Basi Sori' featuring Chriss Eazy is a song that proved Rwandan artistes' stamina on Africa's music scene. It was the top song on Radio France Internationale last year and that is just the beginning. If Rwandans support their music and actually see potential in them it will be a huge win for its music and the generations to come.

"I believe in the present and that is why I am putting everything I got to give people the best and the future will reveal itself from what I am doing now. I am grateful that I am able to do my part now and as our industry keeps growing my art will be valued more than it is today. As Rwanda's music industry boosts, artists also win and it's only a matter of time," he added.