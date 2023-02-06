Tunisian Association of Energy, Water and Environment and IUCN Sign Partnership Agerement

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Association of Energy, Water and Environment signed a partnership agreement with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (INUCN) to fund initiatives to restore the oasis ecosystem.

In a statement to TAP, the association's president, Ali Ben Hmidane, said the project would be implemented in the governorate of Kebili, over 18 months in partnership with the relevant administrations and groups.

The aim of the project, funded by IUCN to the tune of 97,000 dinars, is to limit the disproportionate use of pesticides and promote the use of organic means to preserve the environmental system of the oases.

the Tunisian Association of Energy, Water and Environment, founded in 2015, has the task of enhancing natural resources, disseminating the culture of good water management and carrying out projects to end greenhouse gas emissions.