Rwanda: Benediction Kitei Pro 2000 Pull Out of Tour Du Rwanda 2023

With just two weeks to the start of 2023 Tour du Rwanda, Benediction Kitei Pro 2000 have become the first team to withdraw from the race.

The Rwandan-based team was among 20 confirmed for the 16th edition of the prestigious cycling event scheduled from February 19-26 but failure to register as a UCI Continental team saw them restricted from participating.

"The management of Tour du Rwanda would like to announce the withdrawal of Benediction Kitei Pro 2000 from Tour du Rwanda 2023 following its failure to register as a UCI Continental team. We will communicate next week the final decision on the 20th team to attend the competition," reads a statement released by race organisers on Sunday.

With the team out of the race, all eyes are now on Team Rwanda, the country's only representative at this year's edition.

Riders Moise Mugisha and Eric Manizabayo and the rest of the roster will have to bounce back for their unimpressive performance at La Tropicale Amissa Bongo if they are to lift the country's flag high ahead of Tour du Rwanda which has never been wn by a Rwandan since it was sanctioned to 2.1 category.

Tour du Rwanda is considered by many as one of the most prestigious cycling events on the continent, given that it attracts elite teams from around the world.

Riders for this year's tournament will for the coveted yellow jersey in eight stages that will see them ride their bikes to all corners of the country, including four dedicated to climbers, two for sprinters, one for punchers and a time trial for a total distance of 1,129 kilometers, unlike last year's 937km.

The winner of Tour du Rwanda 2023 will dethrone reigning champion Natnael Tesfasion of Eritrea who has won the race twice, in 2020 and 2022.

Every year, a total of $51,000 (about Rwf51 million) is given out to winners in stage and general classifications. The overall Yellow Jersey winner takes home $4,000, while a stage winner receives $1,400.

No Rwandan rider has won the race. Only Moise Mugisha managed to win a stage during last year's edition.