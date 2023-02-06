East Africa: Rwandans in Kenya, Sudan Mark Heroes Day

Rwandan communities in Kenya and Sudan held events to mark the 29th Heroes Day, and pay tribute to people who dedicated their lives to defend patriotic values and the wellbeing of Rwandans.

The events were held on February 4 and February 3 respectively.

Organized by the Rwandan High Commission in Kenya and Rwandan diplomatic mission in Sudan, communities marked Heroes Day under the theme "Our Heroism, Our Dignity," the ceremonies were held in the cities of Khartoum and Nairobi.

The event in Kenya was attended by more than 300 Rwandans, and featured discussions on preserving the spirit of heroism.

The High Commissioner of Rwanda in Kenya, Richard Masozera, told the attendants that the values that Rwandan heroes showcased are still relevant in our world today.

"Our country's main vision now is economic development and the wellbeing of Rwandans wherever they are. This requires the contribution of each one of us, using every ability and opportunity at our disposal. To achieve that vision, we need to uphold the same values of patriotism, courage, selflessness and unity, in our day to day lives," he said.

"By doing so we will be emulating the gallant men and women we honour on this important occasion," he added.

On the other hand, the event in Khartoum was held in a hybrid format where over 50 representatives of the Rwandan community attended physically, while others followed via online means.

Speaking to the people who attended, the head of Rwanda's diplomatic mission to Sudan, Abel Bahungu, pointed at the need to always promote Rwandan values, showcasing heroism work, behaviour and daily life.

He specifically gave an example of the liberation war and how members of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) sacrificed their lives to save many people and stop the Genocide against the Tutsi in 1994, as well as helping many people who were stuck in exile to return.

"Now, they (the RPF) is working with other Rwandans to ensure the development of the country in such a way that is clear for us all to see," he noted.

He urged the Rwandans in Sudan to contribute to the economic development of Rwanda, in addition to teaching the younger generations about values of heroism.