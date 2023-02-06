Rwanda: Sitting Volleyball - Gasabo, Bugesera Crowned Heroes Cup Champions

Finals

Men

Gasabo 3-0 Gisagara

Women

Bugesera 3-0 Gicumbi

Gasabo and Bugesera Sitting Volleyball Clubs emerged winners of men and women's Heroes Day tournament that concluded Saturday evening at Club Rafiki.

Gasabo men's team beat Gisagara in the final 3-0 to take home the trophy while Bugesera beat Gicumbi 3-0 to win the women's title.

National Paralympics Committee (NPC) president Jean Baptiste Murema was part of the Gasabo team that emerged victorious in the men's category.

Besides winning the tournament, Murema was excited by the success of the tournament before thanking all the teams that participated in both categories.

"It really went well. This is a great act of courage that every Rwandan must participate," he said after the tournament.

'We had a good tournament but players, especially the young ones were briefed on avoiding all bad things that can hold them back. So we are happy with the message delivered he as well and we feel we have the motivation to continue," he added.

Organized by NPC in partnership with National Orders and Decorations of Honor (CHENO), the 2023 Heroes Sitting Volleyball tournament brought together four men's and four women's teams, was held for the first time last year.

The male participants were Rutsiro, Gasabo, Gisagara and Karongi while women were represented by Gicumbi, Musanze, Nyarugenge and Bugesera.