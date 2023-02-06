South Africa: Mchunu to Receive Report On Nw Water Interventions

5 February 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The North West Steering Committee led by Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, will on Monday meet its Technical Task Team to receive progress report and plans on water and sanitation interventions required for the province.

The steering committee, chaired by Mchunu and North West Premier, Bushy Maape was established last month by the Minister, to oversee the implementation of sustainable water and sanitation services in the province.

The Technical Task Team carries out the technical work of assessing, planning and implementation of interventions for the whole province.

The task team comprising of technical expects from the Department of Water and Sanitation, Magalies Water, Provincial, district and local government, have since been converging on weekly meetings to devise a strategy on how best to provide permanent water and sanitation solutions to the communities across the province.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.