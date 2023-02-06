South Africa: Probe Into Kagiso School Shooting

The Gauteng Department of Education says an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident that took place at Kagiso Senior Secondary School on Friday, is underway.

Confirming the incident Gauteng Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona said according to information at their disposal, it is alleged that an unknown man gained access into the school through the main gate when it was remotely opened for a car to drive in.

"The patroller responsible for manning the gate tried to stop him but he did not cooperate. He proceeded to the admin block and hysterically demanded to see the principal.

"He was told that the principal was in a meeting and therefore would not see him at that time. He allegedly drew a knife and stabbed a teacher, in the hand. Subsequently, another teacher allegedly fatally shot him. Police are investigating circumstances surrounding this incident," Mabona said.

Mabona said learners were converged into the school hall and addressed, and they were later released because they became restless.

"Our Psycho-Social Unit will be dispatched to the school on Monday, 06 February 2023 to offer counselling to all the affected learners and teachers. The police are investigating circumstances surrounding the incident," Mabona said.