Uganda: Joshua Karamagi Appointed CEO of Uetcl

Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) has appointed Joshua Karamagi as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

He replaces George Rwabajungu who resigned in August 2022.

According to UETCL's statement, Karamagi will assume his new role on March 1, 2023.

"The board and management of UETCL welcomes Mr. Joshua Karamagi the new incoming CEO who will assume office on March 1, 2023," the company announced.

Prior to his latest appointment, Karamagi has been serving at Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) as the chief finance officer, since 2015.

Who is Joshua Karamagi?

Karamagi is accomplished finance professional and business leader boasting over 25 years of CFO experience, in energy infrastructure finance and investments; business consulting, audit and assurance.

At UEGCL, he is remembered for being a key member of the team that developed two major hydro power projects worth $2 billion.

Before joining UEGCL, he served across a number of senior positions in the public sector including at Makerere University and NSSF.

He has also previously served as an assistant commissioner (Treasury) at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, where he was in-charge of monetary and fiscal policy for Uganda's budget.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from Edinburgh Business School, Herriot-Watt University, as well as Bachelor of Commerce from Makerere University.