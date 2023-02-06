Zimbabwe: Triathlon Zimbabwe Names Team for SA Youth Champs

6 February 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

TRIATHLON Zimbabwe have named their team to compete at the South Africa Youth Championships on February 26.

Zimbabwe are going to field athletes in the Under-13 boys and girls as well as the Under-15 boys at the event to be staged at Maselspoort.

The team will be accompanied by tour manager Marlise Van As, national coach Pamela Fulton and assistant coach Marcel Paulser.

They also have two juniors Duwan Botha and Anje Van As scheduled to compete in the 2023 Africa Triathlon Junior Cup Maselspoort in preparation for the 2023 Africa Triathlon Junior Cup Gqeberha in March.

Under-13 Girls

Jamie Pringle (Hellenic Academy)

Rachel O'donoghue (Chisipite School)

Bianca Van De Linde (Core Academy)

Olivia Beamish (Siloam Academy)

Under-13 Boys

Zander Botha (St Johns College)

Matthew Hildebrand (Hellenic Academy)

Aden Collett (Peterhouse Boys School)

Under-15 Boys

Rohnan Nicholson (St Johns College)

Callum Smith (St Johns College)

Zachary Summers (St Johns College)

Stanley Chasakara (Eaglesvale School)

Under-19 Men

Duwan Botha (St Christopher's School)

Under-19 Women

Anje Van As (Chisipite School)

