Namibia: Risto Kapenda in Court Over Refusal to Do Alcohol Test

6 February 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

ARANDIS mayor Risto Kapenda (63) appeared in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of failing to provide a specimen of breath (to test for alcohol) as directed by a traffic officer.

Refusing to do the test, it could not be established if the mayor was indeed driving under the influence of alcohol or not.

Kapenda appeared before acting magistrate Annatjie Malapi, but the case was postponed to allow him to source legal representation.

He was granted bail of N$4 000, and will have to be back in court on 14 March.

Kapenda was arrested late on Friday evening after he refused to do the breath test during a routine operation by the police at the town, with the aim to curb driving under the influence.

Three other people were also arrested during this operation.

