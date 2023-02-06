Southern Africa: Swiss Head of State to Visit War-torn Cabo Delgado In Mozambique

6 February 2023
By Peter Kenny

Geneva — Swiss President Alain Berset will visit the troubled Cabo Delgado province this week during a trip to Mozambique and Botswana.

His visit comes in the year Switzerland assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the first time.

"In both countries, the regional situation and global issues will be discussed in addition to bilateral topics – also with a view to Switzerland's work in the UN Security Council," said Berset's office in a statement.

In mid-May, Berset will chair a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on protecting civilians in conflict areas, and the Mozambique segment of his visit relates to that issue.

His delegation to Cabo Delgado will be accompanied by Mozambican President Felipe Jacinto Nyusi. It takes place on Thursday February 9.

"Due to violent unrest since 2017, around 1.5 million people in the area are dependent on humanitarian aid,"  Berset's office noted. "Switzerland is working... to ensure access to basic services such as water and healthcare, and promotes training and income generation."

Swiss support decentralisation

Switzerland, with its system of direct government placing most power in its 26 cantons, supports a decentralisation process in Mozambique.

Berset's visit will include talks with international actors in the region. He aims to hold in-person talks with authorities at different levels of government, international organisations and NGOs.

The Swiss say aim of the visit to Botswana will be to raise contacts to a new level. Their focus will be on bilateral relations, and President Berset and his delegation are scheduled to meet President Mokgweetsi Masisi on February 6.

On Tuesday, the two nations plan to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the health sector. At the national level, the Swiss confederation has a one-year rotating presidency, and Berset is usually Switzerland's health minister. His programme includes a visit to the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership, where the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered.

Berset is also due to visit the Botswana National Assembly and meet with representatives from Swiss companies operating in Botswana.

Botswana's capital, Gaborone, is also the Southern African Development Community headquarters and Berset will meet with SADC executive secretary Elias Magosi to exchange views on the organisation's goals and Switzerland's engagement in Southern Africa.

"Relations with regional organisations such as the SADC are a priority of Switzerland's 2021-2024 sub-Saharan Africa Strategy," said the Swiss statement.

President Berset and his delegation will travel to Mozambique on Wednesday.

