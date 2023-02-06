Kenya: Govt Forms Surveillance Team to Monitor Bandit Operations

Nairobi — The Government has formed a special monitoring and surveillance team to oversee the fight against banditry and crime in parts of the country as it intensifies war on criminal gangs.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Monday that the Government is investing in community-based intelligence, drone surveillance technology, modern personal protection equipment and application of land and air assets to neutralize bandits and rustlers.

The move comes even as bandits continue to wreak havoc in different parts of the country.

"To ensure success of this National endeavour, I have established a High-Level Counter Banditry Land and Air Team (LAT) complete with a Situation Room at the Ministry Headquarters to oversight daily progress in this war," Kindiki said.

In the short and long term, the Interior CS stated that the Government will roll-out a marshal plan to open up the North Rift region with social and economic infrastructure projects as a way of "correcting historical developmental imbalances in our Country."

He added that since getting into office, the Government has stirred and disrupted the banditry network across the country.

The Interior CS said that the Government is committed to eradicated banditry and cattle rustling in totality to guarantee country's stability.

Kindiki pledged to oversee the complete and permanent end of banditry and livestock rustling in Kenya.

"Neither their occasional antics nor the glorification they are getting from a tiny minority of naysayers, will deter our resolve to eliminate them and the threat they pose to our Country's search for peace and progress," he said.

He expressed optimism that with the support of the President and Kenyans, he will be able to end banditry and cattle rustling in the country.

"I have faith that our security agencies especially in the formed units have the capacity to deliver results. The Kenyan public is in total solidarity with the victims of this horrendous crime," he said.