Tanzania: TFF President Sends Message of Congratulations to Amir Mhando

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) President,Wallace Karia has congratulated Amiri Mhando for his endorsement as the new chairperson of Tanzania Sports Writers' Association (TASWA).

Sending his congratulatory message on Monday he said TFF will cooperate closely with the new TASWA Leadership for the development of football in the country.

TASWA held their election on Sunday at the Banjamin Mkapa Stadium where Amiri Mhando garnered a total of 57 valid votes cast against his only main opponent Shomari Mbwana who got only 10 votes.

Prior to his new post, Mr Amiri served as TASWA's Secretary General.

Meanwhile, TASWA members endorsed Alfred Lucas Mapunda as the Association's Secretary General and Imani Makongo as his deputy.

Dina Ismail was elected as TASWA's treasurer.

The Daily News editor, Nasongeli Kilyinga and Timzo Kalugira were endorsed as the Association's members.