Angola: King of Spain Visits Angola

Luanda — The King of Spain, Felipe VI, starts this Monday a 72-hour state visit to Angola, at the invitation of the Head of State, João Lourenço.

King Felipe VI, who will come to the country accompanied by Queen Letizia, on Tuesday will pay tribute to the first President of Angola, Dr. António Agostinho Neto, visit his memorial, then go to the Presidential Palace, where he will be received by the Angolan Head of State.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which ANGOP had access to, the programme includes King Felipe VI´s participation in the plenary session of the National Assembly, as well as in the Angola/Spain business forum.

The cooperation relations between Angola and the Kingdom of Spain are based on the General Cooperation Agreement signed on 20 May 1987, and the Complementary Agreement to the General Agreement, initialled in November 1987.

Spain currently has over 60 companies operating in Angola in different sectors, such as energy, banking, construction and agriculture.