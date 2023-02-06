South Africa: World's Largest Internet Cable Arrives in Mzansi

2Africa, the world's largest fibre optic cable, has arrived in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban.

The 45,000 km cable, which is still in construction, will run along the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

Launched in May 2022, the historic project will provide fibre optic internet connections to 33 countries across the world, 19 of which will be in Africa.

The cable-laying ship was recently seen off the Amanzimtoti coastline and generated plenty of interest from the local inhabitants.

Amanzimtoti was chosen as one of the South African landings for the cable. At its beach landing point at Pipeline, the cable will make its way for 5 km underground to a station built near Arbour Road.

The cable is being laid by the multinational company 2Africa, which is made up of telecommunications giants Facebook, MTN, Vodafone, China Mobile International and Telecom Egypt.

Compiled by Mashudu Mabila