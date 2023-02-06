South Africa: ANC Launches Charm Offensive to Win Royal Favour

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has placed Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini at the heart of its plan to win voters in the province.

The party has been suffering by-election defeats from a resurgent Inkatha Freedom Party that now controls 29 municipalities in KZN.

The 15 million-strong Zulu nation has praised IFP founder Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi for leading the nation through the mourning period following the death of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Buthelezi played a monumental role in ensuring King Misuzulu was crowned king despite being challenged by his brothers, Prince Simakade and Prince Buzabazi.

The ANC, on the other hand, failed to support the monarch during this difficult period and refused to publicly endorse King Misuzulu, creating a leadership vacuum in the Zulu nation for almost two years.

On Sunday, the ANC said it wanted to improve relations with the Zulu Royal Family and Shembe church to boost its 2024 election campaign.

ANC provincial chairperson Sboniso Duma said this while addressing the party's 111 birthday celebrations held at Hammarsdale, west of Durban.

"We believe that as we celebrate the birth of the ANC it's time to go back to our roots and revive our relationship with the Shembe church and the Zulu Royal Family. These were the pillars of the ANC when it was founded. We need this relationship as we suffered a lot in the last election due to the distance we had," said Duma.

It's a controversial statement that is likely to get the ANC in serious trouble with His Majesty, who has been at pains to ensure the independence of the Zulu Royal Household in day-to-day politics.

Less than a month before the November 2021 municipal elections, the IFP released a campaign poster which created an impression that the king was endorsing it as the party of his people.

The IFP was forced to retract and issue an apology but the PR stunt had already impressed some voters.

"This photo was erroneously used. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to His Majesty, the royal family and to the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation and monarch."