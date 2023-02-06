Kenya: Kindiki Cautions Raila Against Breaking Law During Weekly Rallies

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued a stern warning to Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga not to disrupt any businesses or contradict the law, during their weekly public consultation forum.

Speaking during a news conference to highlight on his 100 days in office scorecard, Kindiki stated that the agencies under his ministry will not tolerate incidents of incitement and destruction of public or private property.

"I have no business with those who are doing demonstrations; actually I don't care, on one condition that they keep law and order. The day they will try to break the law, to breach peace to incite public disorder that is the day the full weight of the Ministry of Interior will come on them," he said.

The Interior CS reiterated President William Ruto's remarks on the security sector dissociating itself from politics and instead serving Kenyans in general.

Kindiki stated that any politician who threatens peace in any part of the country will face the full force of the law regardless of their political inclination.

"I have told all politicians, they are my friends and allies when they are helping me make Kenya a secure country. The moment they pose a threat to that aspiration they are my clients in another sense," he said.

Kindiki's statement comes even as Odinga and his allies intensify push to hold President Ruto's government accountable.

On Sunday, Odinga held a major rally in Kibra to call out President Ruto's government over the failure to address high cost of living in the country.

Odinga has been conducting aggressive political activities since the beginning of the year, insisting he won the election despite a ruling by the Supreme Court that put the matter to rest when it dismissed his challenge against President William Ruto's victory.

He held major rallies in Kamukunji and Jacaranda grounds last month, where he vowed not to recognize President Ruto as president, insisting that the poll was stolen. He did not, however, provide evidence.