Zimbabwe: Wadyajena, Cottco Bosses Off the Hook

Gokwe — NEMBUDZIYA Legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena and Cottco bosses, who were accused of embezzling funds meant for acquiring bale cables and bought trucks are off the hook after the court granted their application for refusal of further remand.

Wadyajena was jointly appearing in court with Cottco bosses Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Chiedza Danha and Fortunate Molai on fraud, money laundering and concealing a transaction from a principal charges.

Wadyajena's Mayor Logistics and Danha's Pierpoint Moncroix were also being charged.

Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere ruled that there was unnecessary delay in completing investigations by the State.