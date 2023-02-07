Zimbabwe: Wadyajena, Cottco Bosses Off the Hook

6 February 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Gokwe — NEMBUDZIYA Legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena and Cottco bosses, who were accused of embezzling funds meant for acquiring bale cables and bought trucks are off the hook after the court granted their application for refusal of further remand.

Wadyajena was jointly appearing in court with Cottco bosses Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Chiedza Danha and Fortunate Molai on fraud, money laundering and concealing a transaction from a principal charges.

Wadyajena's Mayor Logistics and Danha's Pierpoint Moncroix were also being charged.

Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere ruled that there was unnecessary delay in completing investigations by the State.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.