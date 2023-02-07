East Africa: EAC Honours Nyerere With Peace Centre

Arusha — THE East African Community (EAC) on Monday relaunched the Nyerere Centre for Peace Research, pledging to make it sustainable.

EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki assured that his office will mobilise more funds to keep the centre located at the Arusha-based Secretariat up and running.

"Mwalimu Nyerere stood for peace and we cannot be more than grateful that he was born an East African," Dr Mathuki observed.

Sustaining the peace and research centre will be a befitting tribute to the founding father of Tanzania, according to the EAC Secretary General.

The centre was first launched in 2006 but it would take a long hiatus before its relaunch on Monday.

Dr Mathuki disclosed that it was during one of the You Lead summits that EAC young men and women pushed for the reestablishment of the centre.

The EAC Secretary General likened the centre to a university, hinting that it will attract peace and security enthusiasts from across the continent.

Professor Warren Haffar from Arcadia University, described the centre's relaunch as an important milestone for EAC and American students.

"We have a very unique formula here, there's nothing like this in the whole world," said Prof Haffar.

Speaking on behalf of Mwalimu Nyerere's family, Charles Makongoro Nyerere thanked the EAC Secretariat for such a gesture.

Mr Makongoro, who is also the Manyara Regional Commissioner, exuded confidence that the research centre will promote peace, security and a prosperous EAC.

He said: "It will highly contribute to the EAC integration process."

The Nyerere Centre for Peace Research is an innovative collaboration between the EAC, Arcadia University's International Peace and Conflict Resolution Programme and the American Graduate School for International Relations and Diplomacy.

Its mission is to engage in policy research and analysis, data collection and training.

The centre also supports decision-makers, civil society organisations and the community to build capacity and promote the peaceful settlement of conflict in the region.

It further embraces the vision of peace, freedom and democratic transformation through education and community action of its namesake, Julius Nyerere.

Located at the site of the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, the centre is set to preserve and celebrate the heritage of the site and draw on the distinct culture of East Africa as a means to promote peace.