Uganda: Muhoozi, Saleh, Nadduli Retained As Museveni Appoints New Advisors

President Museveni has released a list of newly appointed senior presidential advisors in which he among others retained the First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Gen Salim Saleh.

In accordance with Article 172 (1) (a) of the Constitution the president has reappointed Gen Muhoozi as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations.

Gen Muhoozi has in the past two years been seen by many as being controversial, especially because of his cryptic tweets which have left many with tongues in the cheeks.

The tweets which are meticulously put out with proper grammar don't only comment about local affairs but also in the international sphere.

Late last month, Gen Muhoozi dared President Museveni to sack him.

"I will capture Nairobi surely! That's my hometown. If any Kenyan tries to stop me, he'll be in hot soup! We will drink him for dinner. My father can sack me again if he wants," Gen Muhoozi tweeted in January.

However, the latest list of presidential advisors indicates that Museveni still has so much trust in his son.

In the latest list, the president has retained but also promoted former Minister without Portfolio, Hajji Abdul Nadduli to senior presidential advisor on Political/Mobilization where he will have terms and benefits of a cabinet minister.

The reappointment comes on the backdrop of Nadduli's lashing out to the ruling NRM party that he said could be headed for disaster if it doesn't check itself.

We fought against the abductions and many other brutal acts but this is what we are witnessing now.I believe that President Museveni would not be happy when his own family members and the other relatives are abducted and detained on trumped-up charges in a country that he helped liberate 30 years ago.We have seen empires that once ruled the world later collapse. We had the Roman Empire, the Germans and the French. All these are no more. NRM party is not an exception," Museveni told Daily Monitor in December last year.

The strong words came a few months after the burial of Nadduli's son, Jakana who died shortly after being released from prison, having been arrested by security and charged over sectarianism.

Others reappointed by Museveni include former Vice President, Specioza Wandira Kazibwe as the Senior Presidential Advisor on population, and health issues under the Ministry of Health , former army commander and Operation Wealth Creation chief coordinator, Gen Salim Saleh as Senior Presidential Advisor on Defence, Dr.Ezra Suruma as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Finance and Economic Planning , all on terms of a cabinet minister.

The president has also reappointed former State Minister for Security in Obote's government, Chris Rwakasisi as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties whereas former Minister for Trade, Amelia Kyambadde is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Industry and Prof. Edward Rugumayo is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs .

Others

President Museveni has also retained the NRM Diaspora League chairperson, Hajji Abbey Walusimbi as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs and Ambassador at large.

Amb.Walusimbi is credited for helping streamline labour export by visiting several countries where Ugandans work to check on their conditions but has also attracted several investors to Uganda.

His office last year set up an office at Entebbe Airport in a bid to support and boost the fight against illegal recruitment and also provide an access hub for Ugandans leaving the country for work and returning home after working in the diaspora.

Also, former German Ambassador to Uganda Klaus E. P. Holderbaum, is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Tourism and Investment, former Minister of Works and Transport, Monica Azuba Ntenge, is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Works, former Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Mary Karooro Okurut, is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Media whereas former Justice minister, Ephraim Kamuntu is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Constitutional affairs whereas Hajjat Hadija Namyalo Uzeiye, the Head of the Office of the NRM National Chairman, is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Maj. (Rtd) Kakooza Mutale has been retained as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs , Florence Mutyabule as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Poverty Alleviation (Busoga Region), former Energy Ministry Permanent Secretary Fred Kabagambe Kaliisa is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Oil, Gas and Minerals whereas former Principal Private Secretary Mary Amajo is retained as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Public Service.

Former CID Director, Elizabeth Kuteesa has been retained as the Presidential Advisor on Police matters whereas former Education Minister, Geraldine Namirembe Bitamazire has also been retained as the Senior Presidential Advisor on Education Matters.

Newly appointed

Among the newly appointed advisors is the former Minister of State for Housing and former NRM Vice Chairperson for Northern Region, Sam Engola who is now the Senior Presidential Advisor on Lango Affairs whereas former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Prof. Sheikh Mohamed Ahmed Kisuule, is the Senior Presidential Advisor on Middle East.