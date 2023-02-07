Malawi High Commission in Tanzania Celebrates Malawian Culture

In a bid to strengthen Malawian culture and unity amongst Malawians living in diaspora, the Malawi's High Commission in Tanzania, organized a Malawi Cultural Day event on Friday February 3rd, 2023 in Der es Salaam, Tanzania.

The event was also part of diaspora engagement as it was highly attended by individuals of different profession and educational backgrounds, ranging from members of academia, business gurus, government officials and individuals from the arts and craft community just to mention but a few.

Speaking during the event Malawi's high commissioner in Tanzania His Excellency Andrew Kumwenda, spoke unity amongst Malawians and asked them to normalize investing back in Malawi.

Kumwenda further said he is of the belief that Malawians can only go far if they work together towards one goal.

"We need to make sure that we help each other in our shortfalls and also to remember investing back home to improve people's livelihoods there", said Kumwenda.

Amongst many interesting things that caught people's attention at the event, attendees had an opportunity to enjoy Malawian dances and their favourite local dishes.

The 2023 Malawi Cultural Day event in Tanzania was courtesy of Vodacom Tanzania as the main sponsor, and was graced by performances from a number of talented musicians including Malawi's Che Wikise and the newly Akometsi signed afro pop artist, Pop Young.