Tanzania: Govt Reiterates Commitment to Offering High-Quality Health Services

6 February 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi

Mtwara — THE government is committed to ensure improved and high-quality health care services are provided at Liwale District Hospital in Lindi Region and elsewhere in the country.

The Director of Health, Social Welfare and Nutrition Services in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Dr Ntuli Kapologwe made the announcement here over the weekend when he and a team of health experts including Lindi Regional Medical Officer Dr Khery Kagya inspected ongoing construction works for the hospital.

Speaking shortly after inspecting the hospital, Dr Kapologwe said the government was working hard to get rid of all the challenges facing the hospital in efforts to ensure quality health care services at the hospital.

"To start with, we (government) will bring two ambulances to ease transportation for patients referred from one place to another for medical services," he said.

He mentioned deployment of health care providers as another plan to be implemented soon to strengthen provision of health care services to the hospital.

On the other hand, Dr Kapologwe asked the management of the hospital to ensure strict improvement of hospital infrastructure, management of income sources as well as observing workers' rights.

Lindi Regional Medical Officer Dr Khery Kagya said the visit by Dr Kapologwe at Liwale hospital has helped them share with the government setbacks towards provision of quality health care services.

The team led by Dr Kapologwe also visited Ruangwa District Hospital to inspect health care systems at the hospital as well as share challenges hindering provision of high quality health care services at the Region.

