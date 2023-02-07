Tanzania: Kudos to Govt for Milestone in HIV Fight

FIGHT against HIV/AIDS has never been an easy one in any country, but there are some individuals and governments that have put up a spirited combat and results are seen.

Tanzania is one of those governments, that has, from the onset, put its targets clear and now it is walking the talk, registering success on different fronts, something that is worth praise on the government.

It is great to see that Tanzania has managed to reduce new HIV infections by 58 per cent; it is indeed a milestone! The new infections have dropped from 130,000 in 2003 to 54,000 in 2021.

As Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said, through the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the plan that he said has brought great changes in the fight against HIV, including helping to reduce HIV related deaths by 76 per cent from 120,000 deaths in 2003 to 29,000 in 2021.

HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) is an infection that attacks the body's immune system, specifically the white blood cells called CD4 cells. HIV destroys these CD4 cells, weakening a person's immunity against opportunistic infections, such as tuberculosis and fungal infections, severe bacterial infections and some cancers.

The revelation by the PM was given on Thursday during the celebrations of 20 years success in the fight again HIV/ AIDS through the PEPFAR support. Mr Majaliwa talked of the spirited fight, saying that the government will continue to support the PEPFAR's plan in its effort to continue building health infrastructure and providing training among health care providers.

It is good to see that the government will continue supporting the fund in constructing health infrastructure, providing training and diagnosis, personal protective gears, including setting up systems for monitoring infections.

This is pertinent, given the fact that there is no cure for HIV infection. However, with increasing access to effective HIV prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care, including for opportunistic infections, HIV infection has become a manageable chronic health condition, enabling people living with HIV to lead long and healthy lives.

Praise should also be showered to the US Government that has been a key partner in the fight against HIV in Tanzania, as it has invested 6.6 billion US dollars for fighting the pandemic.

PEPFAR is currently helping more than 1.5 million people living with HIV in terms of treatment through the life-saving antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) programme. As we know, before the programme started there were not more than 1,000 people living with HIV who were receiving lifesaving drugs.

This will help a lot, because the most advanced stage of HIV infection is acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), which can take many years to develop if not treated, depending on the individual. AIDS is defined by the development of certain cancers, infections or other severe long-term clinical manifestations. We would not let our people reach that stage.