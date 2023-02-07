Africa: Global Health Leader Germany Reaffirms Strong Support to WHO for 2023

press release

Geneva — Germany's Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) today announced a €130 million contribution to the World Health Organization for 2023, reinforcing Germany's role as a global health leader and one of WHO's strongest supporters.

"We are happy to contribute €130 million to WHO this year. For us it is clear: WHO has played a major role in the successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to protect the world from future health emergencies," Dr Lauterbach said.

The contribution supports WHO in key priority areas such as antimicrobial resistance, health emergencies, health-systems strengthening and WHO reforms. The funds will be channeled to the WHO-BMG collaborative programme, WHO's COVID-19 response and the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin.

Germany's increased flexible funding will provide vital support to WHO's base programme.

Germany was WHO's largest overall contributor in the 2020-2021 biennium and second in 2022, and the country has been the top donor to ACT-Accelerator, a global collaboration to quickly develop, produce and fairly distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatments.

Dr Lauterbach announced the contribution in the presence of WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the sidelines of the 152nd session of WHO's Executive Board.

"Germany has demonstrated exceptional political leadership and vision in helping to shape the global health architecture, with a stronger, sustainably-financed WHO at its centre, and a pandemic accord based on equity and solidarity," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "We continue to look to Germany for its support, partnership and leadership as we work together, in solidarity and with a long-term view for building a safer, healthier, and fairer world."

Germany is the top donor to WHO's Contingency Fund for Emergencies, one of WHO's most powerful tools for responding immediately to acute health emergencies around the world.