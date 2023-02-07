South Africa: Flood Victims Remain Trapped in Flea-Ridden Hall

For over seven years, at least 30 people who were displaced during the 2016 floods in Durban have been stuck in a flea-ridden community hall in Isipingo, south of Durban.

The number of people there was originally about 70, but it has since dropped to around 30 as other victims were able to get alternative places to live.

A terrible stench billows out from the toilets that are not working and making matters worse is that they don't have electricity.

This has turned the life of Gladness Mkhize upside down.

Mkhize, 54, whose three-room mud house washed away in Malukazi, near Isipingo, said the ANC-led government has neglected them.

"We feel like we have been abandoned here and no one will come to rescue us. We have been living here for more than eight years, and no one is updating us here, Mkhize told Scrolla.Africa.

Mkhize said: "This is not a pleasant place to live. Our plea is for government to intervene and take us out of this mess. This is all we are asking for as the victims of the 2016 floods."

A new day presents a new challenge for the young kids who are in the hall and have to prepare for school in the chaotic environment.

"It is better for us as adults, but it's difficult for young children who have to struggle every day when they prepare for school," said Ntombenhle Ngcobo.

While the victims receive food hampers from local and provincial government leaders, they said this was not enough.

"We want to be relocated to better places, even if it is one-room houses rather than staying for longer. I can't take it anymore. I just want to be out of here now," said Ngcobo.

eThekwini municipality did not respond to emails sent to its media communications team.