South Africa: Former Pirates Captain John Moeti Dies After Long Illness

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana midfielder John Moeti has passed away aged 55 after battling with illness for eight months.

He had been receiving specialist medical care.

Moeti had an illustrious career which saw him winning the 1995 CAF Champions League with

Pirates and he was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that won the 1996 African Cup of Nations. The family confirmed that the 55-year-old died at home in the early hours of Monday morning.

"It is with profound sadness and a deep sense of loss that we inform you of the passing of John 'Dungi' Moeti," their statement read.

"He succumbed to his illness surrounded by his family and brethren in prayer. We thank you sincerely for your prayers and steadfast support."

The family asked for privacy during their time of loss and said funeral details will be advised in due course.

One of Moeti's former teammates at Pirates, Gavin Lane, said it was shocking to hear that Moeti was no more.

"I had not heard the news before. It's been a long time since we last communicated. This is sad news," he said.

"He was such an exceptional player. He was a hard tackler and a good leader both on and off the field. He was my captain for years."

He said Moeti was a major personality off the field.

"A good guy with a good heart. We had so many good times playing together at Pirates. It is hard to believe I'm no longer going to see him. May his soul rest in peace."