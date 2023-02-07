South Africa: Meet Unathi Nxumalo, Mzansi's Mountain Biking Star

Rising mountain bike star Unathi Nxumalo has signed a professional cycling contract with Pump for Peace racing team.

The 20-year-old joins Faranak Partoazar and Tumelo Makae as the club establishes itself worldwide.

Nxumalo, who was raised in Hammarsdale township outside Durban, is the product of the KwaZulu-Natal development cycling programme headed by Johann Wykerd, who is still his coach.

"I'm so happy to earn a professional contract with this wonderful team. I never imagined in my life that I would achieve such [a] great thing in life," he told Scrolla.Africa.

"I think the important thing is to dedicate all my time to sport and then good things will follow. Since I started mountain biking, I've been learning new things every day. To finally get a chance to earn a pro contract is the result of the hard work I've shown in races."

Nxumalo has a fistful of achievements under his belt. In 2021 he represented the country at the World UCI Championship in Italy and last year he claimed 5th position in the African Continental MTB Championship held in Namibia.

"This contract will allow me to race in world series events. That means I'll do more international races going forward. This is something I have dreamed of from a young age -- to travel across the world and meet great bikers."

Besides participating in international races, Nxumalo's goal is still to wear national colours again.

"The World Champs are taking place in August in Scotland, so if I could be part of the squad I'd be happy. I know if I work hard I can achieve that dream," he said.