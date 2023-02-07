Africa: CAF Conveys Condolences to Former South Africa International John Moeti Family

CAF is saddened by the passing of former Orlando Pirates captain and South Africa international, John Moeti.

Moeti won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations - the first and only time 'Bafana Bafana' won the continent's biggest sporting event.

In 1995, he was part of the Orlando Pirates team that betrayed expectations to win the CAF Champions League against Asec Mimosa in Abidjan.

CAF conveys deepest condolences to Moeti's family, South African football family and his friends during this difficult moment.

May his soul rest in peace.

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com