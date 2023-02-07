Africa: 8 Zim Students in Turkey Safe After Massive Earthquake . . . Over 4 000 People Killed in Turkey, Syria . . . Rescue Operations Continue . . . Biting Cold Worsen Plight of Victims

7 February 2023
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo, Deputy News Editor

Eight Zimbabwean students learning in Turkey are safe after the devastating earthquake that ripped through parts of Turkey and Syria early Monday morning.

In an interview this morning, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Turkey, Alfred Mutiwazuka, said he had not received reports of Zimbabweans killed in the earthquake.

"We have a sad situation here but from a Zimbabwean perspective, we know of eight university students learning here," he said.

"All of them are safe and have been given tents by rescue teams.

"We will continue to check if there are any other Zimbabweans who might have been affected."

Ambassador Mutiwazuka said he has been unable to visit the affected area because Turkish authorities do not want rescue operations to be disturbed.

Turkish authorities have indicated that 2 921 people have so far died after its southeastern region sharing the border with Syria was hit by major earthquakes.

A further 1 444 people have been killed by the earthquake in Syria.

The initial magnitude 7.8 tremor early on Monday brought down buildings as people slept and was followed by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hours later, amid several aftershocks.

The United States Geological Survey said the initial earthquake was centred about 33km (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major Turkish city and provincial capital.

A number of countries have promised help in the search and rescue operations being hampered by cold and snow.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.