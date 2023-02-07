Algeria: Earthquake in Turkey and Syria - Foreign Ministry Closely Monitors Situation of Algerian Community

ALGIERS-The services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad are closely monitoring the situation of members of the national community in Turkey and Syria following the violent earthquake that hit these two countries on Monday morning. For the time being, no Algerian victim has been reported, said the ministry in a statement.

"The ministry assures that for the time being, no casualties have been reported among members of our community following this earthquake, and calls on Algerians residing in Turkey and Syria to respect the instructions of security and vigilance given by the local authorities in these two countries," said the statement.

The ministry also calls on Algerians to remain in constant contact with the services of the Algerian embassies in Ankara and Damascus, and the services of the Consulate General of Algeria in Istanbul via the following numbers:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad:

Toll-free number: 021 50 45 00

Email:

Embassy of Algeria in Ankara:

Toll-free number: 4288037 /4687719 (0312)

Consulate General of Algeria in Istanbul:

Toll-free number: 00902123569516/17/18

Email:

Algerian Embassy in Damascus:

Toll-free number: 00963113336195 / 00963113331446

Email: .