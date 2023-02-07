Malawi: MHC Employees Take Management to Task Over Failure to Remit Pension Money to Pension Fund Administrators

Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) employees have taken to task management over the corporation's failure to remit pension money to pension fund administrators.

The employees have written management demanding answers why they failed to remit the money to Old Mutual for nine months now.

The employees are also querying the company for failing to implement a 55 percent salary increment.

The employees have addressed their letter to MHC Chief Executive Officer Jordan Chipatala, saying they are not happy with the development as some bereaved families are failing to make ends meet as they cannot access their benefactors' pension funds.

The employees have given MHC at least one month to remit the pension arrears as well as the accrued bonuses.

One of the concerned workers, Myson Mposadala, said it is sad that the company's management suspended four employees for giving them pressure over the matter.

MHC spokesperson Enerstina Lunguzi admitted the untimely remittance of pension funds.

She said in the 2022-2023 financial year, the corporation paid a total of K372,198,235.81 to settle pension arrears.