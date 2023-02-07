Namibia: 300 Oshana Flood Victims in Need

OSHANA chief regional officer Teopolina Hamutumua is appealing for help as flooding continues to affect the region and has rendered 300 people homeless.

In a media statement on Monday evening, Hamutumua said 49 houses in the region have been destroyed by the flood.

"The effects of the flood have left about 300 people with no place to sleep and are in entire need of assistance," she said.

She urged various stakeholders and the business community to come on board to make donations to the flood victims.

Hamutumua said the affected communities are in need of food, tents, mosquito nets, canoes, boats, mosquito repellent, water purification tablets and mobile toilets.

In addition, firewood, blankets, mattresses, life jackets, bags of sand, as well as reflective jackets for officials, are required.