Kenya: Breaking - Tribunal Recommends Removal of Justice Said Chitembwe

Nairobi — A tribunal has recommended the removal of High Court Judge Justice Said Juma Chitembwe who was under investigation.

Findings of the tribunal were presented to President William Ruto on Tuesday afternoon.

A tribunal to investigate the judge was set up by former president Uhuru Kenyatta on the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

"The Commission would like to notify the public that the panel constituted to consider the petitions concluded its work and presented its report to the full Commission for deliberation," Chief Justice Martha Koome said at the time.

It followed petitions filed against the judge, including by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

The commission also wanted the judge investigated following viral video clips on social media in which he was allegedly discussing active cases with third parties.

One of the petitions was filed by a Mr Francis Wambua who accused the judge of gross judicial misconduct, including discussing the merits of a matter pending in court, with third parties.