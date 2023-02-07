Kenya: Over 200 Jobs Up for Grabs in Government, Apply Now

Nairobi — The government has advertised more than 200 jobs to fill in vacant posts in various agencies.

The advertisements are contained in the weekly government newspaper pull-out.

42 of the vacancies are at the Kenya Institute of Public Policy Research and Analysis (KIPPRA) which include policy analysts, statisticians, office administrators among others.

Applicants have until February 28 to apply through recruit.kippra.or.ke

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has also put up 27 job vacancies in accounting, clerical officers, drivers, support staff among others.

The Kenya Electricity Transmissions Company KETRACO) is also hiring senior managers in Legal, Quality Assurance, and Business Analysts among others.

27