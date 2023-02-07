Tanzania/Tunisia: Young Africans' 25-Man Squad Leave for Tunis

Young Africans have departed on Tuesday afternoon for Tunis, Tunisia ready for their Group D of CAF Confederation Cup match versus Monastirienne on Sunday.

A squad of 25 players and nine staff members has made the journey with high expectations to do well at Stade Olympique Stadium.

Speaking shortly before the trip, the club's Media and Communication Officer Ali Kamwe says Head Coach Nasreddine Nabi has already arrived in Tunis so he's not part of the group left the country today.

"Our coach already travelled to Tunisia that is why he is not among the nine staff members departing today (yesterday). He is there to create an enabling environment for his side," Kamwe said.

The full travelling list consist of Djigui Diarra, Metacha Mnata, Erick Johora, Ibrahim Bacca, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Dickson Job, Kibwana Shomari, Farid Mussa, Mudathir Yahya, Zawadi Mauya, Yanick Bangala and Jesus Moloko.

Others are Clement Mzize, Joyce Lomalisa, Tuisila Kisinda, Salum Abubakar, David Bryson, Dickson Ambundo, Mamadou Doumbia, Khalid Aucho, Djuma Shabani, Fiston Mayele, Kennedy Musonda and Stephanie Aziz Ki.