Tanzania: Natural Resources Minister Forms New Tafori Board

7 February 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Pindi Chana has appointed eight members to form Tanzania Forestry Research Institute (TAFORI) Board.

The appointment comes few weeks after President Samia Suluhu Hassan made appointment of Prof Verdiana Masanja as chairperson of the TAFORI board.

A Ministry's press statement released on Tuesday mentioned the appointed members as the conservation Commissioner of Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS), Prof Dos Santos Silayo, acting director of the department of forest and beekeeping in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Daniel Pancras and Professor Faustina Kamuzora.

Others are Dr Zanifa Omary, Beatrice Musa Lupi, Dr Hulda Gideon Mapunjo, John Nchimbi, Advocate Xavier Ndalahwa.

The Minister also appointed Dr Revocatus Mashumbusi as Secretary of the newly formed board.

Their appointment lasts for a period of three years starting from January 30, 2023 to January 31, 2026.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.