Tanzania: Natural Resources Minister Forms New Tafori Board

Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Dr Pindi Chana has appointed eight members to form Tanzania Forestry Research Institute (TAFORI) Board.

The appointment comes few weeks after President Samia Suluhu Hassan made appointment of Prof Verdiana Masanja as chairperson of the TAFORI board.

A Ministry's press statement released on Tuesday mentioned the appointed members as the conservation Commissioner of Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS), Prof Dos Santos Silayo, acting director of the department of forest and beekeeping in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, Daniel Pancras and Professor Faustina Kamuzora.

Others are Dr Zanifa Omary, Beatrice Musa Lupi, Dr Hulda Gideon Mapunjo, John Nchimbi, Advocate Xavier Ndalahwa.

The Minister also appointed Dr Revocatus Mashumbusi as Secretary of the newly formed board.

Their appointment lasts for a period of three years starting from January 30, 2023 to January 31, 2026.