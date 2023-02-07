Tanzania: Govt Insists On Free Health Services to Special Groups

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Godwin Mollel has instructed regional and district commissioners to ensure that free health policy is executed in their respective areas of administration for the wellbeing of premature babies, expecting mothers and children under age of five.

He issued the directive in the Parliament, Dodoma on Tuesday morning insisting the said groups should access health services freely at health centers.

Dr Mollel was forced to issue the instructions to RCs and DCs when he was reacting to a Special Seat MP Agnes Hokororo's question who sought to know reasons why the said groups are being forced to clear their medical bills.

"Let me instruct all hospitals as well as our National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to ensure that they provide care to any child who will be born without any disturbance," Dr Mollel said.

He added that the Medical Stores Department (MSD) has started distributing equipment for expecting mothers countrywide based on the needs.