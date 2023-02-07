Namibia: Home Affairs Cites Overtime As Reason for Leaving Lights On

THE Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has defended keeping the lights on throughout the night at its new Hifikepunye Pohamba building in Windhoek, saying employees are working overtime.

This is after The Namibian on Sunday posted a photograph of the entire building lit up after 21h00, an occurrence that takes place almost daily.

The ministry said the building's lights are programmed to automatically switch off when offices are not occupied.

"However, due to the requirement for several staff members from critical divisions to work overtime and occupy the building in the evenings, the lights may be on at night," the ministry said.

The ministry emphasised that they take the responsible use of resources seriously and will continue to ensure resources are safeguarded.