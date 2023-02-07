Namibia: Uutoni Gives Windhoek Council a Month to Resolve Squabbles

MINISTER of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni seems to be losing patience with the squabbling political representatives at the Windhoek Municipal Council.

He gave councillors one month to resolve the leadership crisis at the municipality.

The minister set an ultimatum after representatives of political parties on the council once again failed to elect two additional members to the management committee.

This prompted Uutoni to summon the councillors for a meeting last week to discuss the leadership vacuum in the council.

"During our engagement, the councillors admitted that they failed to fully constitute and operationalise the management committee of the council, which is a crucial body that deals with the day-to-day operations of the council as per the Local Authorities Act," Uutoni said in a ministerial statement.

"As an outcome of our engagement, I believe the possibility of solving the matter amicably cannot be underestimated, given the fact that all councillors have a clear understanding of their purpose of serving their electorate."

The council will once again meet on Thursday to elect the remaining two members of the management committee.

Swapo representatives Queen Kamati, Sam Shafishuna Nujoma and Austin Kwenani occupy three seats in the management committee.

United Democratic Front councillor Joseph Uapingene has been elected as Windhoek's new mayor.

Following the meeting with Uutoni, five councillors from the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement, and the Landless People's Movement (LPM), calling themselves 'G5', said they would assess the prospect of participating in the elections.

"Where and when possible, we will engage and assess the prospects of participating in electoral activities, although this is not our immediate priority given the current configuration that grants absolute power to one political party . . ," they said in a joint statement, referring to Swapo occupying three seats.

The G5 consist of Job Amupanda and IIse Keister of the AR, Clemencia Hanases of the PDM, as well as Sade Gawanas and Ivan Skrywer of the LPM.

However, National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) secretary general Joseph Kauandenge said opposition parties are to blame for letting Swapo take control at the council.

"The theatrics showing its ugly face at the City of Windhoek today has nothing to do with whether we are ideologically different or don't agree as opposition. It has to do with belly politics," Kauandenge told the media last week.

"The City of Windhoek gave us the perfect opportunity as opposition parties in this country to be able to showcase to Namibians that come 2024, we will be in a position to lead this country as a combined force of the opposition," he said.

Kauandenge cautioned the opposition to take Uutoni's ultimatum seriously, saying the minister has the power to dissolve the council.

"The more theatrics we are playing we are playing right into the hands of Swapo," he said.

Uapingene also pleaded for harmony among councillors, while reminding them to respect the municipal council's code of conduct.

"Although we have political parties that are directing us, we should also be conscious that we are individually responsible to the Namibian people. So, when we are doing this, there must be a time that you should stand up as an individual that you promised the people you would go and do A, B, and C.

"So, come the 9th [of February], we will take the decision in the best interests of the residents of Windhoek," the mayor said.