Namibia: Geingob to Open Parliament On Tuesday

President Hage Geingob will on Tuesday next week officially open the seventh session of the seventh parliament, National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi announced on Tuesday.

Katjavivi said in a statement that the annual ceremonial event on parliament's calendar will take place under the theme: 'Enhancing Namibia's Parliamentary Democracy Post Covid-19'.

"For the past few years, parliament was forced to scale down on the activities that are normally associated with this opening ceremony due to Covid-19. However, given the easing of restrictions, traditional activities associated with this event have been retained and will be observed this year," he said.

The bills that are likely to be tabled in the National Assembly during the session include the high court amendment bill, magistrate court amendment bill, divorce bill, child justice bill, ombudsman bill, marriage bill, land bill and uniform matrimonial property regime bill.