Namibia: New Top Appointments At Central Bank

THE Bank of Namibia (BoN) has appointed Romeo Nel, a long-serving director of banking supervision, as technical adviser to the governor.

According to a statement issued by the bank's spokesperson, Kazembire Zemburuka, this is one of a number of promotions in the BoN's management structure.

According to Zemburuka, Nel has been with the bank for 22 years, and has contributed significantly to the soundness and stability of financial institutions through effective oversight and regulation.

Nel has obtained a bachelor's degree of law from the University of South Africa, a master's degree in banking from the University of London, a postgraduate certificate in accountancy from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Namibia.

"As technical adviser, he will now be in charge of championing financial sector development and providing advice on the optimal financial services regulatory architecture for Namibia, as well as trends in banking institutions, non-banking financial institutions, payment systems, and exchange-control regulations," Zemburuka says.

Moudi Hangula, the current principal analyst in the national payment systems department, has been promoted to branch manager at the BoN's Oshakati office.

"Hangula is an admitted legal practitioner with a bachelor of law (LLB) degree from the University of Namibia, and a postgraduate certificate in telecommunications, policy, regulations, and management from the University of the Witwatersrand."

The bank's Oshakati branch provides efficient and effective banking services to the government, commercial banks, and the general public.

It ensures sufficient quantities of quality banknotes and coins in the northern regions.

Ancois Plaatje has been appointed as the head of the banking supervision department in an acting capacity.

She has served the central bank for 19 years in various capacities, and brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Plaatje is the founding head of the bank's newly established Innovation Hub, spearheading the digital transformation effort and transforming the financial services sector.

She holds a master's of science degree in banking and international finance from the University of Salford in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Karin Elago was appointed as acting deputy director of on-site examinations in the banking supervision department.

She has over 10 years of experience in auditing and finance.

Elago started her career at KPMG Namibia, where she qualified as a chartered accountant in 2016.

She has worked at the BoN since June 2016, where she started as senior financial analyst, and later as principal examiner in the banking supervision department.

"I am delighted to have Romeo, Moudi, Ancois, and Karin on board at this critical juncture in the execution of our game plan.

"I want to thank them for accepting these new positions, which will help us provide banking services to our northern stakeholders, and support the resilience and stability of Namibia's financial system," says BoN governor Johannes !Gawaxab.