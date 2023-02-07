Angola: Girabola2022/23 - 1º De Agosto Vs FC Bravos Do Maquis Opens 17th Round

Luanda — 1º de Agosto will face FC Bravos do Maquis in the debut of the opening of the 17th round of the National Football Championship, dubbed Girabola2022/2023, to be held on Wednesday at 4:30 pm at the 11 de Novembro stadium, in Luanda.

The 11 de Novembro stadium built in the framework of the holding of Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) edition 2020 was banned from hosting matches due to lack of conditions.

The hosts, 1º de Agosto, have 34 points in second place, while the opponents have eighth with 21 points.

In the previous round, 1º de Agosto did not play, due to the Cuando Cubango FC dropout, whilst they drew with Petro de Luanda (1-1) in the match held in the city of Luena.

If they win, 1.º de Agosto can ascend to first place on the condition that the match between the current leader of the tournament Petro de Luanda (35 points) and Santa Rita do Uige is postponed.

In the first round, Petro de Luanda beat 1º de Agosto, 1-0, in the tenth round.

To emphasise that Petro de Luanda, will next weekend play the JS Kabylie from Algeria, in the ambit of the Group A matches of the African Champions Clubs Cup qualifiers.

Full fixture of the 17 round:

Wiliete de Benguela - Isaac de Benguela (Ombaka stadium, 16h00)

Sagrada Esperança - Interclube (Sagrada stadium, 15h30)

1º de Agosto - FC Bravos do Maquis ( 11 de Novembro stadium, 16h30)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sporting de Benguela - Desportivo da Lunda Sul (Municipal stadium, 15h30)

AS Dragão do Uíge - Sporting de Cabinda (4 de Janeiro stadium, 15h00)

Desportivo da Huíla - Recreativo do Libolo (Tundavala stadium, 15h30)

Petro de Luanda - Santa Rita do Uige (11 de Novembro stadium)

Académica do Lobito (day off)

The 16th round general results:

Wiliete de Benguela - Sagrada Esperança 1-1

FC Bravos do Maquis - Petro de Luanda 1-1

Santa Rita - Sporting de Benguela 1-0

Interclube - Académica do Lobito 5-1

Recreativo do Libolo - ASK Dragão do Uige 2-0

Isaac de Benguela- Desportivo da Huíla 0-1

Desportivo da Lunda Sul - Sporting de Cabinda (postponed)

1º de Agosto (day off)