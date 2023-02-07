Zimbabwe: Top UN Environment Official Visiting Zimbabwe

7 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) acting deputy executive director Sonja Leighton-Kone is visiting Zimbabwe this week, the world body has revealed.

According to a statement from the UN agency, Leighton-Kone will be in Zimbabwe from February 6 to 11 2023.

"The UN official will engage senior government officials on environmental opportunities and challenges especially issues linked to triple planetary crisis of climate change, loss of nature and biodiversity, and waste and pollution," read the statement.

"She will have discussions with government on strengthening collaboration with UNEP and marshalling practical solutions to the triple planetary crisis supported by UNEP as part the 2022-2026 Zimbabwe UN Sustainable Development Cooperation," a statement from UN Zimbabwe read.

During the visit, Leighton-Kone is expected to meet with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, cabinet ministers and other senior government officials as well as the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon.

Among other programmes lined up, Leighton-Kone is expected to have consultations with the heads of UN agencies in Zimbabwe and the UN Country Team on enhancing coordination and cooperation in the delivery of support to the country.

