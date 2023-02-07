Tanzania: Fans Allowed in Full Capacity As Simba, Yanga Return to Interclub Games

7 February 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Benjamin

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has confirmed that no restrictions will be imposed on the numbers of fans to watch live CAF Interclub Games.

Previously, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) was permitting a specific number of spectators into stadiums as a way to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

But, on Tuesday morning in Dar es Salaam, the federation's Media and Communication Officer Clifford Ndimbo confirmed that clubs will no longer request CAF for fans approval.

"For now, hosting teams have been given green light to attract full capacity during matches like they used to do before the outbreak of COVID-19.

"However, CAF have mandate to impose restrictions in case they see a need for that mainly due to security reasons," Ndimbo remarks.

The development is since a good news for the country's CAF Interclub envoys Simba and Young Africans who use Benjamin Mkapa Stadium with a capacity of 60,000 fans.

Simba fraternity have an outstanding record of descending at the venue in big number when embracing international games.

