Tanzania: Sombre Mood Reigns As Crash Victims Laid to Rest

Kilimanjaro — A SOMBRE mood reigned at Huruma Hospital grounds in Kilimanjaro Region as five out of 20 people who died in the last Friday's road tragedy in Korogwe District, were laid to rest on Monday.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, through Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Nurdin Babu, consoled families that lost their loved ones and urged Tanzanians to pray for the bereaved families to gain strength and courage to overcome the tragedy.

RC Babu conveyed Dr Samia's condolences during the national funeral service of the deceased held at the grounds of Huruma Hospital grounds located in Rombo District, Kilimanjaro Region.

"We understand the memories of your beloved ones can never be erased from your minds, we pray that time will help you overcome the pains of losing your loved ones," she said, during the service which was led by the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese of Moshi Fr Deogratias Matiika.

"Accept my heartfelt condolences and that of other Tanzanians; we pray His Almighty God may grant peace to the departed souls; we all understand that we human beings have no control over life and death; it is due to this factor that we pray that God may give you (members of the deceased families) strength to bear these losses," she said.

For his side, RC Babu commended Tanga Regional administration for supporting survivors of the accident that occurred on the eve of Saturday.

"We are aware that Tanga regional administration led by RC Omar Mgumba, as well as the Acting Korogwe District Commissioner Mr Calist Lazaro responded swiftly following the tragedy, including taking the injured to the hospital, preserving the bodies of the deceased and providing temporary shelter to others who survived," he said.

For his part, the Minister for Education, who is also the Member of Parliament for Rombo Constituency, Professor Adolf Mkenda, commended the government for taking the responsibility of managing the tragedy as well as arranging for the funeral.