Zimbabwe: Jail Is for the Poor and Opposition, Says Mliswa

Outspoken legislator Temba Mliswa has expressed his dissatisfaction with the country's judicial system, saying prison has become a place solely for the disadvantaged and political rivals to the ruling Zanu PF party.

The Norton parliamentarian was reacting to the acquittal of Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena who was facing charges of defrauding Cottco of US$5.8 million.

Mliswa took to Twitter to vent his annoyance at the government's lukewarm attitude towards corruption fight especially involving the politically connected people.

"Zvimwe zvacho unopera power. How does the state fail to amass evidence where US$5 million has been swindled? It's now clear jail is for the poor and the opposition!!

"How do we even blame @ZACConline here? It's clear where the failure is coming from. US$5 million swindled from a state enteprise and the state's case fails for lack of evidence?" Mliswa queried.

He also pointed out that the lack of evidence was a direct result of the lack of political will to tackle corruption.

The release of Wadyajena came just as Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has clocked 238 days in detention following his arrest on charges of inciting public violence at the funeral of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali in May last year.