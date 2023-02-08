Zimbabwe: Jail Is for the Poor and Opposition, Says Mliswa

7 February 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Outspoken legislator Temba Mliswa has expressed his dissatisfaction with the country's judicial system, saying prison has become a place solely for the disadvantaged and political rivals to the ruling Zanu PF party.

The Norton parliamentarian was reacting to the acquittal of Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator, Justice Mayor Wadyajena who was facing charges of defrauding Cottco of US$5.8 million.

Mliswa took to Twitter to vent his annoyance at the government's lukewarm attitude towards corruption fight especially involving the politically connected people.

"Zvimwe zvacho unopera power. How does the state fail to amass evidence where US$5 million has been swindled? It's now clear jail is for the poor and the opposition!!

"How do we even blame @ZACConline here? It's clear where the failure is coming from. US$5 million swindled from a state enteprise and the state's case fails for lack of evidence?" Mliswa queried.

He also pointed out that the lack of evidence was a direct result of the lack of political will to tackle corruption.

The release of Wadyajena came just as Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has clocked 238 days in detention following his arrest on charges of inciting public violence at the funeral of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali in May last year.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.